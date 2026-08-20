Filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared a wholesome reaction to his wife Yami Gautam's upcoming film 'Nayyi Navelli'. He playfully wrote, 'So this is what I married into!!' Yami quickly reacted, teasing him into joining acting.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's playful banter

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has the most wholesome response to his wife, actor Yami Gautam's upcoming fantasy family entertainer 'Nayyi Navelli'. Sharing the first look poster of the film on his Instagram story, Aditya Dhar playfully wrote, "So this is what I married into!!"

Yami quickly reacted to the comment and teased her husband into joining acting. "Hahaha... writer saahab...aap filmon mein try kyun nahin karte. Intezar kijiye 16 October ka," she wrote.

About 'Nayyi Navelli'

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the first look poster of 'Nayyi Navelli', offering a glimpse of Yami Gautam in a mysterious bride avatar. Yami will play the role of a bride who appears to be a witch.

"A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan (witch)!" reads the logline of the film according to the press note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios India (@amazonmgmstudiosin)

In the first-look poster of the movie, Yami Gautam was seen killing monsters while wearing a traditional saree. The movie is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The music of the film is composed by critically acclaimed musician GV Prakash Kumar. As announced by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, Yami Gautam's upcoming film is set to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. Director Aanand L Rai is the producer of the movie with his production house Colour Yellow Productions.

Producer Aanand L Rai on casting Yami

The filmmaker called Yami Gautam an "instinctive" choice for the lead role in the movie. "Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience. Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands. Amazon MGM Studios has delivered some groundbreaking stories and in our first collaboration with them, we can't wait to take audiences on this wonderfully unpredictable ride," said Aanand L Rai. (ANI)