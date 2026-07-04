Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi are back with Dhamaal 4. Warsi believes the franchise's success lies in its characters. Director Indra Kumar promises a bigger and funnier film, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and others, releasing July 10.

Making audiences laugh is no easy feat, but actors Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi have mastered the art of comedy. Over the years, the duo has entertained viewers with several hit comedy films, with the Dhamaal franchise standing out as one of their most beloved collaborations. Now, they are all set to be seen together in Dhamaal 4, promising another dose of laughter and fun. Ahead of the film's release, Jaaved Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi, along with acclaimed director Indra Kumar, spoke to ANI about returning to the iconic franchise and what audiences can expect from its latest instalment.

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Actors on Enduring Appeal of 'Dhamaal'

"Fortunately, the characters in Dhamaal really connected with audiences from the first part. People loved what Riteish's character did, as well as the performances by Ashish, Jaaved, and me. They enjoyed our conversations, our quirks, and the way our characters interacted. When audiences become attached to characters, you can keep bringing them back. That's why we're now on the fourth film, and I don't think it's going to stop anytime soon. (Dhamaal ki franchise 4th part tak nahin rukne wali)," said Arshad.

"When we work, we don't just do it for the sake of work, we genuinely enjoy the process. And when you truly love what you do, and it also becomes your livelihood, it reflects in the final result," Jaaved added.

Director Promises a Bigger, Funnier Sequel

Director Indra Kumar said the team has made Dhamaal 4 bigger in scale and worked to make it even funnier than its predecessors. He added that the actors have taken their performances to the next level, with everyone striving to elevate the film in every aspect. "Hum logo ne film ko thoda bada banaya hai, funnier banane ki koshish kari hai...sabne apne characters ko behtar nibhaya hai," Indra Kumar said.

Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others. The film will hit the theatres on July 10.