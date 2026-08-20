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Inside PHOTOS of Prince Harry, Meghan's $21 Million Montecito Mansion Before Their UK Return
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly preparing to return to the UK with their children after years in the US. Here's a look inside their lavish Montecito home, which has been their private family haven
Harry and Meghan reportedly prepare for UK return
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly preparing to establish a new non-royal home outside London, marking a major change after spending several years living in California.
According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to return to the UK after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are also reportedly set to attend a British school from September.
The reported move does not mean that Harry and Meghan are returning to their former roles as working members of the Royal Family. The couple are expected to maintain their non-royal status.
The development has also renewed interest in the couple's life in California, particularly their lavish Montecito mansion, where they have raised their children away from the spotlight.
Inside Harry and Meghan's $21 million Montecito mansion
After leaving Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and relocating to the US, Harry and Meghan eventually settled in Montecito, California. The couple reportedly purchased their sprawling estate for around $21 million.
The property is known for its expansive grounds, privacy and luxurious facilities. The mansion reportedly has 16 bedrooms and offers plenty of space for the family to spend time together away from the public eye.
The estate is surrounded by greenery and features manicured lawns, a rose garden and a large private swimming pool. It also reportedly has a tennis court, chicken coop and spacious outdoor areas.
Inside, the property is said to include a library, home office, gym, sauna, arcade, games room, wine cellar and a five-car garage.
With its combination of luxurious interiors and extensive outdoor spaces, the Montecito property has become an important part of Harry and Meghan's life in California.
Why Meghan considers the Montecito home a safe haven
Meghan has previously spoken about how much the Montecito property means to her family.
When her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" was released, many viewers assumed that some of the filming had taken place inside the couple's home. However, Meghan explained that she wanted to keep their house private and protect it as a safe space for the family.
She described their home as a place where they could enjoy ordinary family moments, including putting Lilibet down for a nap, having lunch together and spending quiet time as a family.
Meghan also spoke about the property during a 2022 interview with The Cut, describing the home as calm and healing. She recalled the feeling she had when she first saw the estate and said it gave her a sense of joy, calm and freedom.
Interestingly, Harry and Meghan initially viewed the property only from the outside. At the time, they had just moved to the US and were still figuring out their next steps professionally. Owning such a large estate seemed out of reach.
However, they eventually fell in love with the property and purchased it, turning the Montecito mansion into their family home.
As Harry and Meghan reportedly prepare for a new chapter in the UK, their California mansion remains closely associated with their post-royal life and the privacy they sought after leaving royal duties.
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