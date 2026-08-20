After leaving Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and relocating to the US, Harry and Meghan eventually settled in Montecito, California. The couple reportedly purchased their sprawling estate for around $21 million.

The property is known for its expansive grounds, privacy and luxurious facilities. The mansion reportedly has 16 bedrooms and offers plenty of space for the family to spend time together away from the public eye.

The estate is surrounded by greenery and features manicured lawns, a rose garden and a large private swimming pool. It also reportedly has a tennis court, chicken coop and spacious outdoor areas.

Inside, the property is said to include a library, home office, gym, sauna, arcade, games room, wine cellar and a five-car garage.

With its combination of luxurious interiors and extensive outdoor spaces, the Montecito property has become an important part of Harry and Meghan's life in California.

Why Meghan considers the Montecito home a safe haven

Meghan has previously spoken about how much the Montecito property means to her family.

When her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" was released, many viewers assumed that some of the filming had taken place inside the couple's home. However, Meghan explained that she wanted to keep their house private and protect it as a safe space for the family.

She described their home as a place where they could enjoy ordinary family moments, including putting Lilibet down for a nap, having lunch together and spending quiet time as a family.

Meghan also spoke about the property during a 2022 interview with The Cut, describing the home as calm and healing. She recalled the feeling she had when she first saw the estate and said it gave her a sense of joy, calm and freedom.

Interestingly, Harry and Meghan initially viewed the property only from the outside. At the time, they had just moved to the US and were still figuring out their next steps professionally. Owning such a large estate seemed out of reach.

However, they eventually fell in love with the property and purchased it, turning the Montecito mansion into their family home.

As Harry and Meghan reportedly prepare for a new chapter in the UK, their California mansion remains closely associated with their post-royal life and the privacy they sought after leaving royal duties.