4 Major Bloodline Betrayals That Could Shock WWE Universe Soon
The Bloodline WWE saga continues with tension brewing. Jacob Fatu's refusal to help and internal conflicts could lead to shocking betrayals within Roman Reigns' family faction.
Roman Reigns Kicks Out Jacob Fatu After RAW Inaction
WWE RAW delivered a fascinating twist when Jacob Fatu failed to rescue Roman Reigns and The Usos from Solo Sikoa and LA Knight's attack. During the main-event segment, the Samoan Werewolf briefly attacked Sikoa, but The OTC stopped him. However, when Sikoa and Knight retaliated against the Bloodline members, Jacob simply watched without making any effort to save them.
An off-air video later revealed Fatu exiting the ring, leaving the faction completely alone. The Head of the Table appeared visibly unhappy with the situation. This development strongly signals that the World Champion may eventually kick Jacob out of the group. Such a move could turn Fatu back into a babyface star and launch a fresh chapter in the ongoing family drama.
The Usos Face Consequences After Failing To Deliver Solo
Jey Uso defeated Solo Sikoa in a singles match and promised to deliver him directly to Roman Reigns. The YEET Master and Jimmy Uso successfully brought Solo before The OTC. However, the plan backfired terribly. Solo refused to fall in line despite being presented to the Tribal Chief.
The Usos ultimately failed in their assigned task. This failure could carry major consequences. Roman might punish and betray his own cousins for their inability to complete the mission. The Samoan Twins have been loyal soldiers, but loyalty may not protect them from the Tribal Chief's wrath when results matter most.
The Rock Takes Over The Bloodline Before WrestleMania 43
This scenario only becomes possible if WWE has plans for a Roman Reigns vs. The Rock dream match at WrestleMania 43. The Final Boss is deeply connected to The Bloodline Saga and has already acknowledged The OTC once before. If the sports entertainment juggernaut is building toward this colossal showdown, The Rock could return before WrestleMania next year and seize control of The Bloodline.
As the superior in the family hierarchy, The Great One would command loyalty from The Usos and other Samoan family members. They would likely follow his orders, leaving Roman Reigns isolated and abandoned. This betrayal would completely reshape the Bloodline landscape and set the stage for an epic family clash.
Jacob Fatu Turns On The Usos Out Of Frustration
Tension between Jacob Fatu and The Usos has been simmering since Fatu joined The Bloodline. On multiple occasions, the Samoan Werewolf has made it clear he refuses to follow Jey and Jimmy Uso's commands. The friction intensified during the recent WWE RAW episode when Roman crowned The Usos as "captains" by giving them the Black Ula Fala. Fatu was visibly upset watching this unfold.
All this frustration could eventually explode into a major betrayal. The former US Champion might turn on Big Jim and the YEET Master, abandoning the family faction entirely. However, this scenario likely won't happen immediately. WWE will probably build this betrayal slowly to generate maximum buzz and anticipation among fans.
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