WWE RAW delivered a fascinating twist when Jacob Fatu failed to rescue Roman Reigns and The Usos from Solo Sikoa and LA Knight's attack. During the main-event segment, the Samoan Werewolf briefly attacked Sikoa, but The OTC stopped him. However, when Sikoa and Knight retaliated against the Bloodline members, Jacob simply watched without making any effort to save them.

An off-air video later revealed Fatu exiting the ring, leaving the faction completely alone. The Head of the Table appeared visibly unhappy with the situation. This development strongly signals that the World Champion may eventually kick Jacob out of the group. Such a move could turn Fatu back into a babyface star and launch a fresh chapter in the ongoing family drama.