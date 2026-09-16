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Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Lakshmi Priya vs Ananthi — Clash During Knockout Task Leaves Housemates Stunned
Bigg Boss Tamil 10 takes an intense turn as Lakshmi Priya and Ananthi clash during the knockout task. The heated moment adds fresh drama to the competition and has viewers talking about their face-off.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10
The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 makers are giving back-to-back tasks to the contestants right from the first week. The housemates are facing intense competition and daily drama. The audience is showing great interest because the show features numerous tasks this season. The OTT platform also streams the show 24 hours a day with special initiatives for the viewers.
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Bigg Boss Gives Night Tasks
The previous seasons mostly showed contestants sleeping or chatting during the night. The makers have introduced a new 'night task' system for the late-night viewers this season. The contestants must stay awake all night and complete the given tasks. The housemates are showing extreme aggression to win these continuous tasks.
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Clashes And Disagreements
The house is witnessing tense situations with disagreements and arguments in every single episode. The competition has already reached a finale-like intensity even though this is just the second week. The contestants are even getting into physical pushes and shoves because they desperately want to win the tasks.
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Fight Breaks Out During Task
The makers conducted a 'knockout' task today. Lakshmi Priya and Ananthi from the same team got into a massive fight during this game. The first promo shows these visuals and it is grabbing a lot of attention on social media. Lakshmi Priya pushes Ananthi, and Ananthi cries in pain after getting hurt. Some co-contestants then carry her away in the promo video.
The second promo shows another clash between Jason Koushi and Shama. Jason pulls Shama and pushes her down while trying to climb up. Shama stops him and mocks his actions. Jason gets irritated by her words and fights with her. The viewers expect today's Bigg Boss episode to be completely fiery.
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