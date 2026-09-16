The makers conducted a 'knockout' task today. Lakshmi Priya and Ananthi from the same team got into a massive fight during this game. The first promo shows these visuals and it is grabbing a lot of attention on social media. Lakshmi Priya pushes Ananthi, and Ananthi cries in pain after getting hurt. Some co-contestants then carry her away in the promo video.

The second promo shows another clash between Jason Koushi and Shama. Jason pulls Shama and pushes her down while trying to climb up. Shama stops him and mocks his actions. Jason gets irritated by her words and fights with her. The viewers expect today's Bigg Boss episode to be completely fiery.

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