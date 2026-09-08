Episode 2 ended with a bang. The housemates elected Rohit and Ram Prasad as leaders. But drama erupted when Trigun, who tied with Ram Prasad, gave up his spot. He accused Rohit of getting votes only from his 'Agni Pariksha' group, which led to a massive argument. When Trigun said Rohit doesn't even wash cups, Rohit shot back, 'What, you expect us to wash your dirty dishes?' Separately, Jabardasth Naresh had everyone in splits when he couldn't understand his own power key and begged Bigg Boss for a simple explanation.

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