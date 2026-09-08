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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Rohit-Naresh Gets Heated Over Dirty Dishes - Here’s What Happened Inside this House
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 sees a fresh leadership twist as Ram Prasad and Rohit emerge as leaders in the house. Their new roles could change the power dynamics and bring fresh drama to the reality show.
Fights erupt in the house on day one
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 kicked off on Sunday, September 6, with 16 contestants. But the drama started on Monday itself. Bigg Boss dropped a bomb, saying they aren't official housemates yet and must pass a 'Maha Pariksha' to earn their spot.
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8 contestants get power keys
The eight contestants who already had power keys had to choose two more people to give keys to. After a lot of arguments, the housemates finally decided to give the keys to Temper Vamsi and Krishnudu.
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Ram Prasad's satires
In the middle of all this, Naresh and Ram Prasad kept everyone entertained with their funny comments. Ram Prasad's jokes about Debjani's way of talking are already looking like they'll go viral.
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You will find out who I am
Debjani cheekily told Bigg Boss he's a funny guy like Santa Claus but is trying to act tough like a school principal. Bigg Boss shot back with a soft warning, 'You'll soon find out if I'm Santa or a principal'.
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Should we wash your used dishes?
Episode 2 ended with a bang. The housemates elected Rohit and Ram Prasad as leaders. But drama erupted when Trigun, who tied with Ram Prasad, gave up his spot. He accused Rohit of getting votes only from his 'Agni Pariksha' group, which led to a massive argument. When Trigun said Rohit doesn't even wash cups, Rohit shot back, 'What, you expect us to wash your dirty dishes?' Separately, Jabardasth Naresh had everyone in splits when he couldn't understand his own power key and begged Bigg Boss for a simple explanation.
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