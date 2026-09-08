For Taurus folks, the coming days look promising. You might get more responsibilities at work, which will help your future growth. If you're looking for a new job, a great opportunity might come your way. Business owners could land new projects and clients. While your income may rise, it's a good idea to cut down on extra spending. If you focus on saving, you could be financially solid by Diwali.

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