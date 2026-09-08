Viral sensation Riya Ahir was eliminated from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 on its September 6 premiere after losing the 'Fans Ka Faisla' public vote to Love Gill. Ahir faced significant trolling over her participation, with speculation now rising about a potential wild card entry. Her prior role as a CJP protest icon had led to backlash regarding

Fans eliminated viral sensation Riya Ahir from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20. It happened on September 6, 2026, during the grand premiere. She lost a public vote to Love Gill. Her early exit sparked immediate speculation — could she return as a wild card? This elimination also came during widespread trolling she faced for joining the show.

The show's makers introduced the 'Fans Ka Faisla' mechanism this season. This twist let viewers pick who entered the house. Riya Ahir, 27, first made headlines in July 2026. She blocked a police van during the CJP protests in Mumbai, making her a public figure.

Public Vote and Early Exit

September 6, 2026 — that was the day Bigg Boss 20 premiered. Love Gill secured a spot in the house over Riya Ahir. The audience alone decided this, casting votes via the JioHotstar app. Host Salman Khan reportedly announced the poll results. They sent Ahir packing before she even formally entered.

Even before voting began, a heated exchange erupted. Ahir and Gill argued during the premiere. This added fuel to the pre-season drama. Gill sharply criticised Ahir's social media practices during their first interactions.

Trolling and Wild Card Speculation

Her decision to join Bigg Boss 20 sparked major controversy. Massive trolling erupted across all social media platforms. Many critics questioned her move. They alleged her CJP protest role was just a publicity stunt. The backlash intensified the moment her participation in Bigg Boss 20 became public. X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube comment sections – all flooded with criticism. Users called her a hypocrite. They suggested her CJP protests activism in Mumbai served only as a stepping stone to reality TV fame.

Online users didn't stop there. Hashtags targeting her decision gained traction. Many questioned her commitment to social causes. The criticism often turned personal, scrutinizing her past actions and motives. Riya Ahir became prominent in July 2026. She blocked a police van during the CJP protests. Now, online users subjected her public image to intense scrutiny and denigration. This major trolling challenged her persona, raising questions about activism and entertainment in the digital age.

"I was initially reluctant to join the show," Ahir said. She addressed the backlash, citing responsibilities she felt after the protests. Her clarification, however, did little. The wave of negative sentiment continued, impacting public perception right up to and during the show's premiere.

But the story might not be over!

Her elimination immediately sparked wild card entry speculation. Last season, Shehbaz Badesha lost a similar 'Fans Ka Faisla' battle. He later entered the house as a wild card. This precedent fuels hopes among Ahir’s supporters for her return to the Salman Khan-hosted show. Netizens too were quick to react. One wrote, “Looked like a desperate attempt to get viral than any genuine effort ....” Another wrote, “Wildcard mein ayegi.” While another wrote, “She will enter as wild card.”