After showing impressive growth during its second weekend, ‘Athiradi’ witnessed the usual weekday slowdown on Monday. The film collected Rs 0.57 crore net in India on Day 12 across 796 shows. Despite the drop, the movie has managed to maintain steady audience interest in key centres.

The film earned Rs 1.27 crore net on its second Saturday, followed by a stronger Rs 1.53 crore net collection on Sunday. Thanks to this weekend push, the film comfortably crossed the Rs 32 crore mark in India net collections.