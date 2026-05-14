Social media reactions suggest that the film delivers a mix of comedy, emotions, and energetic action scenes. Many viewers described it as a complete entertainer aimed at family and youth audiences. Popular film tracking page ForumKeralam called the movie a “winner” after the premiere screenings.

According to early reviews, the first half offers light-hearted fun and campus moments, while the second half becomes more engaging with emotional scenes and action sequences. Viewers also praised the chemistry between the lead cast, especially Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. A surprise cameo in the film reportedly received loud cheers from audiences during the screenings.

Some reactions mentioned that the background score could have been stronger in a few scenes, but overall response towards the film remains positive.

#Athiradi paid premiers, May 13th 6.30 PM, planning in 75 Screens all over Kerala 🔥🔥🔥



CONFIDENCE LEVEL 🙏



Day 1 charted in 325 screens 🔥 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) May 8, 2026