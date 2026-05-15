‘Athiradi’ began its theatrical run on May 14 and witnessed a solid response from audiences, especially in Kerala. The film reportedly earned Rs 5.55 crore net in India on Day 1 after collecting Rs 52 lakh from premiere shows.

With this jump, the film’s total India net collection reached Rs 6.07 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 7.04 crore, while overseas markets added another Rs 3.50 crore. This pushed the worldwide gross total to an impressive Rs 10.54 crore within the opening day window.