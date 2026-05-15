Athiradi Box Office Collection Day 1: Tovino Thomas's Film Opens Strong Worldwide
Athiradi Box Office Collection Day 1: Malayalam action drama ‘Athiradi’, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, has opened strongly at the box office. Backed by solid advance bookings and growing evening occupancy, the film crossed Rs 10 crore
‘Athiradi’ Registers a Strong Opening at the Box Office
‘Athiradi’ began its theatrical run on May 14 and witnessed a solid response from audiences, especially in Kerala. The film reportedly earned Rs 5.55 crore net in India on Day 1 after collecting Rs 52 lakh from premiere shows.
With this jump, the film’s total India net collection reached Rs 6.07 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 7.04 crore, while overseas markets added another Rs 3.50 crore. This pushed the worldwide gross total to an impressive Rs 10.54 crore within the opening day window.
Evening and Night Shows Helped Boost Occupancy
The film showed steady momentum throughout the day with occupancy increasing sharply by night shows. Morning occupancy opened at 25.67%, while afternoon shows improved to 36.33%.
The evening response climbed further to 45.25%, and night shows recorded the highest turnout at 60.83%. Overall occupancy across 1,915 shows stood at 44.45%, indicating strong word-of-mouth support despite mixed reactions from sections of viewers.
Kerala emerged as the film’s strongest market with an estimated Rs 5.50 crore contribution on Day 1. Karnataka followed with Rs 55 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 22 lakh to the tally.
Campus Drama Storyline Receives Mixed Yet Positive Attention
Directed by Arun Anirudhan, the film revolves around Samkutty, a spirited college student who attempts to revive a banned campus festival. What starts as a celebration soon spirals into conflicts involving campus politics, friendship, and violent clashes.
While some viewers felt the narrative explores familiar themes, many praised the energetic presentation, performances, and commercial entertainment value. The film has particularly drawn appreciation for its engaging second half and mass moments featuring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph.
ALSO READ: Malayalam Cinema’s Big Combo: Athiradi Brings Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan Together
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