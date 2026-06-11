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Rs 25 Crore! Alia Bhatt Charges Whopping Fees For Alpha, Full Salary Breakdown Of Star Cast
Who's the main star in the new spy movie 'Alpha'? And more importantly, how much is the cast getting paid? We've got all the details on the star salaries, the director, and when you can finally watch it in theatres.
Welcome To Spy Universe
Yash Raj Films' spy universe is buzzing with its latest movie, Alpha. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are playing the lead roles. Fans are super curious about the story, the cast, and of course, how much they're all getting paid. Let's break down the salary details for you.
Bobby Deol's fee for Alpha
Yash Raj Films dropped the teaser for 'Alpha' on Wednesday, and social media has mixed feelings. Bobby Deol is playing a special role in the film. Sources say he has charged a cool ₹6 crore for his part.
Alia Bhatt's fee for Alpha
Anil Kapoor's fee for Alpha
Sharvari Wagh's fee for Alpha
Alpha movie release date
Director Shiv Rawail and producer Aditya Chopra are bringing 'Alpha' to cinemas worldwide on July 3. The film has been made on a budget of around ₹100 crore. This will be the 7th movie in the popular Yash Raj Spy Universe.
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