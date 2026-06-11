Alia Bhatt and Sharvai Wagh's starrer Alpha has hit social media platforms, and it has found itself in copy claims. The film's teaser is drawing parallels to a French thriller titled La Femme Nikita. Keep scrolling to know more.

The teaser of the Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol-starrer Alpha has hit the internet, and fans are loving every bit of it. Alia as Sita can be seen sharing a tough yet resilient relationship with her baba, played by Bobby Deol. The actress is also seen performing high-octane action sequences, donning black bodycon fits. It is safe to say that Alia has left no stone unturned in turning into an alpha female as she fights for her nation in the YRF spy universe.

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Alia'a Alpha Teaser Hits The Internet

Meanwhile, ever since the teaser was dropped, fans came forward with mixed reactions. Yes, you read that right. In the opening scene of the teaser, an 18-year-old Sita, played by Alia, is seen having her birthday dinner with her father, Bobby Deol. He gifts her a challenging gift of putting her training skills to the test by going on a mission.

Alpha Draws Inspiration From La Femme Nikita?

Now, fans were quick to draw similarities to the French thriller La Femme Nikita, which has a similar-looking scene. Just like the French film, Alpha also revolves around a mentor-mentee relationship. This parallel inspiration drawn by Alpha from the French film has received mixed reactions from the audience. Some claimed YRF has no original ideas, while some said it is completely okay to get inspiration from overseas cinema.

The French movie La Femme Nikita, released in 1990 and directed by Luc Besson, follows the troubled outsider named Nikita. She was arrested for killing a police officer during a robbery, but instead of serving a prison sentence, she is hired by a covert government agency that trains her for the better good by faking her death. Alia's film also has a similar training and execution storyline.

Apart from the varied opinions, Alpha is said to be a significant movie in YRF's spy universe and it sure will be a treat to watch.