Talking to Harper's Bazaar, she revealed her idea of basic and effective skincare. She said, “ In the morning, I do a single gentle cleanse and follow that up with a lightweight moisturiser, sometimes with a serum underneath. If I have any dark spots that I’d especially like to treat, a medicinal serum can be an effective addition, otherwise I’ll opt for a hydrating serum that’s enriching and barrier-building. Often, moisturiser alone is enough for me. The step I never miss? Sunscreen. And always a lot of it. I’m diligent about topping it up.”