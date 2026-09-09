Ramya First Salary: 'Mandya's Love Was My Biggest Paycheck', Says Actress
Sandalwood's 'Mohaka Thare' Ramya has revealed what she earned for her first film, 'Abhi'. She also gave some solid advice to youngsters on becoming financially strong and spoke emotionally about the love she received from the people of Mandya.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Charming Star Ramya's Words
Sandalwood's 'Mohaka Thare' (Charming Star) Ramya recently opened up about her first movie paycheck. The actress also shared tips for today's youth on how to become financially independent, how to survive in the film industry, and what she is currently busy with.
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Image Credit : Instagram
How can the youth increase their income?
Ramya advised that today's youth can find new sources of income through social media, calling Instagram a great way to reach people quickly. She also mentioned that she is currently busy with a foundation that works to create awareness for married women and those going through menopause.
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Image Credit : Social Media
The salary received for the movie Abhi
Ramya revealed she received a cheque for Rs 1 lakh for her role in her first film, 'Abhi'. The shoot lasted for about 20 to 22 days. She believes that to have a long career in the film industry, one must choose films that will succeed at the box office. "Don't get into choosing roles in your first or second film. When producers and directors start giving you priority, that's when the role should become important to you. For me, the role was always the most important thing in my films," Ramya explained.
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Image Credit : X
What are the problems artists face?
"People see us as special and put us on a pedestal," Ramya said. "But we have reached this stage through hardship, just like everyone else. Sometimes, people misunderstand us. So, I feel there should be some sympathy for us. We are constantly judged on how we look, what we wear, and our weight. But along with this, people also give us a lot of love," she added.
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Image Credit : Ramya Social Media
Ramya's love for the people of Mandya
In the same interview, Ramya spoke about the people of Mandya. "During the election campaign, even poor people gave me Rs 10, 20, 50, and 100 as a form of blessing. I can never forget those days. I feel this is the most precious gift I have received in my life. This is my biggest remuneration," she said emotionally.
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