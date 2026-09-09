3 5 Image Credit : Social Media

The salary received for the movie Abhi

Ramya revealed she received a cheque for Rs 1 lakh for her role in her first film, 'Abhi'. The shoot lasted for about 20 to 22 days. She believes that to have a long career in the film industry, one must choose films that will succeed at the box office. "Don't get into choosing roles in your first or second film. When producers and directors start giving you priority, that's when the role should become important to you. For me, the role was always the most important thing in my films," Ramya explained.