Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiran Shastri’s ‘Dolu-Molu’ Remark Sparks Gagan-Dhanush Fight
A casual ‘dolu-molu’ comment by Kiran Shastri sparked tensions in the Bigg Boss house, leading to a heated clash between Gagan and Dhanush, who traded sharp remarks about each other’s careers.
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Image Credit : Bigg Boss Kannada Colors
Gagan gets triggered
All the housemates are inside, and the commoner vs celebrity fight seems to be kicking off again. We don't know if Kiran Shastri and Dhanush, both from the 'common man' category, ganged up on Gagan or if he just took a joke too seriously.
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Image Credit : Bigg Boss Kannada Colors
Who are 'Dolu-Molu'?
Thandav and Gagan were coming down from the balcony. Kiran Shastri, who was there, casually asked, "You two go up and come down together like 'Dolu-Molu'?" Gagan got really angry at the term and told Kiran Shastri to take his words back.
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Image Credit : Bigg Boss Kannada Colors
Dhanush jumps into the fight?
Dhanush entered the argument between the two. He told Gagan, "You guys are always together, right? That's probably why he said 'Dolu-Molu'." The fight then shifted from Kiran to Dhanush, and soon they were insulting each other's professions.
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Image Credit : Bigg Boss Kannada Colors
Gagan's warning makes Dhanush explode
Gagan warned Dhanush, "Don't try to get too friendly with me." This made Dhanush furious. He shot back, "You can talk about us, but it's a problem if we talk?" Gagan then asked, "Would you like it if I said you came here on a 'worn-out cycle'?"
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Image Credit : Bigg Boss Kannada Colors
Where did the fight go?
Dhanush gave it back to Gagan, saying, "So can I say you have 'worn-out acting' skills?" The promo only shows this much drama. We'll have to watch today's episode to see where this fight ends and if senior housemate Om Prakash Rao steps in.
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