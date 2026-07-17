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Arulvaan Review: Is Arulnithi, Ramya Pandian's Social Drama HIT or FLOP? Read Reaction
Director Ganesh Vinayagam's 'Arulvaan' is out, starring Arulnithi, Ramya Pandian, and Aarav. Is this social drama worth your time? Here's our full review.
Arulvaan Review
The film 'Arulvaan' is all about a very important topic: every child's fundamental right to a good education. Director Ganesh Vinayagam tries to show the real-life problem of educational inequality on screen, instead of just making an entertainment-focused film. The movie has a big star cast, including Arulnithi, Aarav, and Ramya Pandian. We'll break down the full review for you.
The Story of Arulvaan
Arulvaan Review
Arulvaan Review
How is the movie Arulvaan?
Cinematographer M. Sukumar has done a fantastic job capturing the beauty of the hills and the simple lifestyle of the tribal community. G.V. Prakash Kumar's music, especially the background score, makes the emotional scenes even more powerful. Director Ganesh Vinayagam has tried to talk about long-standing issues like education, roads, and basic facilities for tribal people in a simple yet impactful way.
The film stands out because it gives more importance to a social issue than to commercial masala. If you're looking for action and mass scenes, this might feel different. But if you enjoy films with a social message that touch your heart and make you think, 'Arulvaan' is a must-watch. Our verdict: 'Arulvaan' is a quality film that highlights the need for equal education for all, mixing emotion with social responsibility.
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