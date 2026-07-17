Cinematographer M. Sukumar has done a fantastic job capturing the beauty of the hills and the simple lifestyle of the tribal community. G.V. Prakash Kumar's music, especially the background score, makes the emotional scenes even more powerful. Director Ganesh Vinayagam has tried to talk about long-standing issues like education, roads, and basic facilities for tribal people in a simple yet impactful way.

The film stands out because it gives more importance to a social issue than to commercial masala. If you're looking for action and mass scenes, this might feel different. But if you enjoy films with a social message that touch your heart and make you think, 'Arulvaan' is a must-watch. Our verdict: 'Arulvaan' is a quality film that highlights the need for equal education for all, mixing emotion with social responsibility.