Actor Ramya Krishnan will host 'Second Love,' a new Tamil reality series on JioHotstar. The show features 12 contestants who have experienced heartbreak, guiding them on a journey to find love again. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

Actor Ramya Krishnan is set to host 'Second Love,' a new Tamil reality series from Banijay Asia that will stream on JioHotstar. The show will follow 12 contestants who have experienced heartbreak as they attempt to rebuild their lives and explore the possibility of finding love again.

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The makers, on Friday, announced the project with a poster featuring Ramya Krishnan holding a bandaged heart, reflecting the central theme of second chances in relationships. They also shared a message on social media that read, "One more chance. One more love story," while confirming that the show will be available on JioHotstar soon. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Tamil (@jiohotstartamil)

'Second Love': Show Format and Concept

According to the format unveiled by the producers, 'Second Love' will bring together 12 single participants who have gone through failed relationships. Through conversations, tasks and shared experiences, the contestants will navigate emotional challenges and decide whether they are ready to open their hearts once more. Ramya Krishnan will serve as the host and guide participants through the journey as they confront past experiences and form new connections.

An official premiere date for 'Second Love' has not yet been announced.

Ramya Krishnan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ramya Krishnan's upcoming projects feature a slate of highly-awaited action comedy sequel 'Jailer 2' alongside Rajinikanth. The actress will be seen reprising her popular role as Vijaya Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson Dilipkumar's sequel, which also stars Rajinikanth and S.J. Suryah. (ANI)