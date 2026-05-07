Jyoti Rai Admitted to Hospital Ahead of KilleR Release?
Actress Jyoti Rai, who is waiting for her new film 'KilleR' to release, has shared a photo of herself from a hospital bed. Fans are now wondering if she got injured during a shoot again or if it's something else.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Actress Jyoti Rai Admitted to Hospital
Actress Jyoti Rai, who has made a name for herself in Telugu TV and films, is all set for her upcoming movie 'KilleR'. But just before the release, she posted this photo from a hospital bed on her Instagram. She wrote, 'Getting closer and closer to the release date... Meet RAI from KilleR #SuperSHE', which has left her fans concerned about her health.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Fans Anxious About Her Health Condition
This isn't the first time fans have seen her in a hospital. Jyoti Rai had earlier injured her leg during a stunt and was admitted. So, this new picture has naturally made everyone anxious. She hasn't revealed the reason for her hospital stay. However, fans noticed she is wearing makeup, making them guess this could just be a scene from her movie.
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Image Credit : Jyoti Rai
Curiosity Around the Film 'KilleR'
The film 'KilleR' already created a lot of buzz after its teaser dropped on February 22. The shooting is complete, and the team is now in the final stages before the release. In this film, Jyoti Rai is playing a bold character named 'RAI'.
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Image Credit : Instagram
A Woman-Centric Film
The movie's teaser shows Jyoti in both modern, hot outfits and traditional sarees. This suggests her character will have different shades. The makers are using the hashtag #SuperSHE, which hints that it might be a woman-centric film with a strong female lead.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Ups and Downs in Personal Life Too
Jyoti Rai is originally from Karnataka but found major success in the Telugu industry. Her personal life has also been in the news. After getting a divorce from her first husband, she married Telugu director Poorvaj. Reports say she is now very busy, with several films lined up.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Active on Social Media
Jyoti Rai keeps her fans updated by regularly sharing beautiful photos and movie news on social media. She also informed everyone that the official page of 'Think Cinema' will share exclusive behind-the-scenes content. While the health scare is a bit worrying, her promise to announce the release date soon has fans waiting eagerly.
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