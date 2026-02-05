- Home
Popular small-screen actress Vahini has passed away. Her death at a young age has left everyone in sorrow. Vahini died because she couldn't afford treatment for her fatal disease.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Actress Vahini's Death
Film and TV actress Vahini, aka Padmakka (48), died tragically. A popular face on TV, she also acted in films. Friends and colleagues are shocked by her very sad passing.
Image Credit : instagram.com/jayavahneie
Vahini Suffering from That Disease
Vahini was battling breast cancer. As it worsened, she needed a lot of money for treatment. Lacking funds, her condition became critical, and she died on Wednesday.
Image Credit : instagram.com/jayavahneie
Actress Karate Kalyani Gets Emotional
Karate Kalyani, a childhood friend, posted emotionally, 'I tried so hard to save you, Vahini. She passed away in her hometown. May her soul rest in peace. We miss you. My deepest condolences to her family.'
Image Credit : instagram.com/jayavahneie
Deteriorating Health
Born in 1978, Vahini was a film and TV actress. Battling breast cancer, her health declined, leading to multi-organ failure and ICU care. Costs for chemo and ICU treatment skyrocketed.
Image Credit : instagram.com/jayavahneie
Unable to Afford the Cost..
Doctors quoted Rs. 35 lakhs for treatment, which her family couldn't afford. Karate Kalyani's social media appeal raised some funds, but not enough. She was sent home and passed away.
