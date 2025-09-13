4 5

Image Credit : starmaa

Animal Names for Contestants

As the captain, she got cool drinks and was ready to give them to the contestants. However, she made a rule that they should impress her. It is noteworthy that Harish actually stole. This drama went on for a while. After that, a fun conversation took place between Sanjana and Emmanuel. When Immu asked her to compare the housemates to animals, Sanjana got excited. She says Reetu Chowdhary is a deer, Pawan Kalyan is a black panther, Bharani is a lion, Priya is a bear, Shrasti is a fox, Tanuja is a squirrel, Harish is a hyena, Srija is a rat, Suman Shetty is a tortoise, Manish is a lizard, Flora Saini is a monkey, Emmanuel is an elephant, and she is a tiger.