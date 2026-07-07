EV in the Rain? Don’t Drive Till You Read This Monsoon Survival Guide!
The monsoon is here bringing waterlogged roads and high moisture. If you own an EV follow a few simple precautions to keep it in top condition and protect battery life from damage.
Always Keep the Charging Port Dry
Avoid Waterlogged Roads as Much as Possible
Most modern EVs have good water protection, but driving through heavily waterlogged roads can still be risky. If you don't know how deep the water is, it's always better to find an alternate route. Also, check your tyres regularly. Rainy seasons make roads slippery, so make sure your tyre tread depth and air pressure are correct. Good grip makes braking and vehicle control much easier.
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Give Priority to Cleaning the Underbody
Check the Door and Charging Port Seals
Periodically check the rubber seals on your doors, windows, and around the charging port to see if they are damaged. This simple check can prevent water from seeping into your vehicle. It's also wise to be prepared for any emergency. Keep a torch, a first-aid kit, a mobile power bank, and other essential emergency items in your car. These can be very helpful during monsoon travel.
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Remember This When Using Your EV in the Monsoon
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