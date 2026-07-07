1 5 Image Credit : stockPhoto

Always Keep the Charging Port Dry

Never charge your EV right after it has been in the rain or if the charging port is wet. Always wait for the port to dry completely before you plug in the charger. If possible, try to charge your vehicle in a covered area. Also, keep an eye on the battery. If you see any cracks, moisture, or rust on the battery casing, get it checked at an authorised service centre immediately. Don't ignore any warning messages on your dashboard.