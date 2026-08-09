Royal Enfield is reportedly gearing up to launch the new Himalayan 440 in India. This bike is expected to be a more affordable alternative to the Himalayan 450. It will be based on the Scram 440 platform and might hit the market by September 2026 with a 443cc engine and off-road capabilities.

Reports suggest Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch the new Himalayan 440 in India, to strengthen its adventure motorcycle lineup. While the company hasn't made any official announcement, the new model is expected to go on sale by September 2026. This bike will be developed on the current Scram 440 platform and will be positioned between the Scram 440 and the Himalayan 450.

It will come with a 443cc engine

The new Himalayan 440 will likely use the same 443cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine found in the Scram 440. This engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox, produces 25.4 PS of power and 34 Nm of torque. It will probably be tuned to deliver strong low-end torque, making it suitable for city rides, highway touring, and some light off-roading.

Setup suitable for off-roading

For suspension, we can expect a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike will have disc brakes on both wheels for stopping power. For safety, dual-channel ABS will be standard, and reports suggest it will also get a switchable rear ABS for off-road use. The company is aiming for better stability on bad roads and off-road tracks by using a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.

Just like the modern features available on the Himalayan 450, the higher variants of the new Himalayan 440 might also get a TFT instrument cluster, turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, and map mirroring. However, it's also believed that it will have fewer electronic aids compared to the Himalayan 450.

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What is the expected price?

Reports suggest the new Himalayan 440 could have an ex-showroom price of around ₹2.5 lakh. This would make it a great alternative for those who want an adventure bike but find the Himalayan 450 a bit too expensive. Royal Enfield is mainly targeting riders who prefer a traditional mechanical setup and solid low-end performance.

Himalayan 750 is also in the works

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is also continuing to test a more powerful Himalayan 750 model. This bike is expected to make its global debut at the EICMA 2026 motor show. Reports say this model will come with a new 750cc parallel-twin air-oil cooled engine, producing around 55 PS of power and 60 Nm of torque. It's also expected to pack modern features like cruise control, multiple riding modes, a TFT display, and smartphone connectivity. However, Royal Enfield has not yet officially confirmed the launch dates, prices, or features for either the Himalayan 440 or the Himalayan 750.

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