There are three big reasons why manual cars rule the Indian market. First, they are cheaper to buy and maintain, and they give better mileage. Second, most Indians learn to drive in a manual car, so they stick to what they know. Third, manual cars have great resale value because everyone wants them. In smaller towns, cars like the Maruti Swift Dzire, Wagon R, and Hyundai i10 are super popular. In metros, automatic versions of the Maruti Baleno and Honda City sell more.

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