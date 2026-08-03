Used Cars: Why Gear Shifting Still Wins Hearts in India? Read Details!
Thinking of buying a second-hand car? A new report, 'Gears of Growth 2025', shows most Indians are. But the big question remains: manual or automatic? We break down the price, mileage, and which one is the perfect fit for you.
Why India Still Chooses Manual Over Automatic
So, what do the stats actually say?
The report breaks it down for the used car market: Manual cars make up a huge 72% of sales, while automatic cars are at just 28%. Basically, for every three manual cars sold, only one automatic finds a buyer! But there are some very interesting trends behind these numbers.
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The three big reasons
There are three big reasons why manual cars rule the Indian market. First, they are cheaper to buy and maintain, and they give better mileage. Second, most Indians learn to drive in a manual car, so they stick to what they know. Third, manual cars have great resale value because everyone wants them. In smaller towns, cars like the Maruti Swift Dzire, Wagon R, and Hyundai i10 are super popular. In metros, automatic versions of the Maruti Baleno and Honda City sell more.
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So why are people even considering automatics?
For anyone driving to work in cities like Bengaluru or Mumbai, pressing the clutch in bumper-to-bumper traffic is a real pain. People are choosing automatics simply for driving convenience. As more young people start buying cars, experts believe the 28% share for automatics is only going to go up.
Here's the catch
A manual gearbox is simple and cheap to fix. But an automatic gearbox—whether it's an AMT, CVT, or Dual-Clutch—is very complex. If it breaks down, the repair cost can be shockingly high! Our advice: If you're buying a used automatic, make sure you get a proper inspection report and a warranty. Companies like Cars24, for example, offer a 300-point check and even a warranty on the gearbox.
So, what's the final word?
If you drive daily in heavy city traffic, like in Bengaluru, an automatic is worth the extra money for the comfort it offers. But if you mostly drive on highways or live in a smaller town, and want low maintenance costs and great mileage, a manual car is the best choice for you, hands down.
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