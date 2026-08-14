Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new limited-edition styling package for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It's called the 'Aero Black Edition' and costs ₹31,999. This package gives the SUV a sporty, premium look with an all-black theme, but the engine and mechanicals remain unchanged.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a new limited-edition styling package for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Called the ‘Hyryder Aero Black Edition’, this new version gives the popular SUV a sportier and more premium look with an all-black theme.

Aero Black Package for Rs 31,999

The Aero Black styling package costs Rs 31,999. Just to be clear, this is the price of the package, not the entire car. You can get this package on the G and V variants of the Hyryder, but only if you choose the Midnight Black colour. It's available for both the Neo Drive and Strong Hybrid models.

More Changes in the All-Black Look

The main changes are on the outside. The package includes a new front grille upper garnish, front spoiler, headlamp garnish, tailgate garnish, and a rear spoiler. The car also gets a special ‘Aero Black’ limited edition badge. If you want to go even more black, you can opt for an ‘All Black Package’ at the dealership for an extra cost. This is meant to make the car's black theme even more extensive.

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No Change in Engine

There are no mechanical changes in the Aero Black Edition. The Strong Hybrid version still comes with the 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine. This engine makes 92 BHP, and it works with a 79 BHP electric motor and a 177.6V lithium-ion battery. The combined power output is 114 BHP. It has an e-CVT gearbox, and the company claims a mileage of 27.97 km/l.

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Also Available in Neo Drive Version

The Neo Drive version also gets the same engine as before. It uses a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine that produces 103 BHP and 137 Nm of torque. You can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The manual version even comes with an all-wheel-drive option. The main updates for the Aero Black Edition are all about the looks.

New Look to Boost Road Presence

With the Aero Black Edition, Toyota wants to offer a more unique design for the Hyryder, which is already known for its style and features. The company believes this all-black theme will give the SUV a more premium feel and a stronger road presence. Since it's a limited edition, its availability will depend on the stock at your local dealership. Toyota has kept the existing powertrains while giving the car a more attractive appearance.