The SUV battle is heating up! Tata and Kia are preparing to launch all-new versions of the Nexon and Sonet by 2027. Expect new platforms, hybrid options, and more features. But, the upcoming BS7 norms could mean the end for small diesel engines.

Skoda's Kylaq, which launched in late 2024, has been a massive hit in India. The SUV sold over 50,000 units in its first year, making it the company's current bestseller. People love its great driving experience, premium interiors, eye-catching design, and competitive price. The Kylaq competes in the crowded sub-4 meter SUV space against big names like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. And believe me, this competition is only going to get tougher in the coming years.

New Tata Nexon coming in 2027

Reports suggest that Tata Motors is working on the next-generation Nexon, codenamed 'Garud', for a 2027 launch. This won't be just a simple facelift; we're talking about major changes to its design and structure. The new Nexon will be based on either a completely new platform or a heavily modified version of the current one. It will likely continue to offer multiple engine options like petrol, CNG, and electric. However, the current 1.5-litre diesel engine might be dropped from the lineup.

Will BS7 norms kill diesel engines?

The future of small diesel engines is uncertain because of the upcoming BS7 emission norms. To meet these strict new rules, engines will need a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system. This technology is expensive and would significantly increase the manufacturing cost. Because of this, carmakers might decide to discontinue their diesel variants altogether.

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Kia Sonet getting a new platform

Kia is also gearing up to launch the second-generation Sonet in 2027, with the codename 'QY2i'. This new SUV will be built on the company's new K1 platform, which is also used for the Kia Syros. This platform supports a new electrical and electronics architecture, which means the car will get modern features like Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates and remote diagnostics.

More comfort for rear-seat passengers

One of the main complaints about the current Sonet is the limited space in the back seat. Thankfully, Kia plans to fix this in the new model. The new platform will allow for a longer wheelbase, which means more legroom and a more comfortable ride for passengers in the rear.

A hybrid version is also on the way

The second-generation Sonet is expected to keep its current petrol and diesel engines and gearbox options. But here's the big news: Kia is also planning to introduce a strong hybrid version of the Sonet by 2028 or 2029. If a hybrid Sonet hits the market, it could give Kia a huge advantage over its rivals in this segment.

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