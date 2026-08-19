5 6 Image Credit : Google

Royal Enfield Classic 350 2026

The company has also added some essential features to this special edition. The bike comes with an assist and slipper clutch. This makes changing gears easier and helps with handling during downshifts. This feature can be a game-changer for both city rides and long tours. The bike also has a Type-C USB fast charging port, so you can charge devices like your smartphone while riding. This is especially useful for riders who go on long-distance trips.