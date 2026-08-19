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Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Is Here! Check Out The Army Colour, Price, Features and More
Royal Enfield has launched a new Gorkha Edition of its popular Classic 350 bike in the Indian market. The company designed this special edition to honour the bravery and courage of the Gorkha Regiment.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Army Inspired Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gurkha Edition Launched
Royal Enfield has launched the new Gorkha Edition of its popular Classic 350 in India. The company designed this special edition to honour the bravery of the Gorkha Regiment. For easier daily rides, they've added an assist and slipper clutch, which makes gear shifting super smooth. The bike keeps the classic design but adds a new colour, Gorkha-themed elements, and some key features to make it unique.
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Royal Enfield Classic 350
The biggest highlight of the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition is its new Gorkha Green colour. This shade gives the bike a military-style look and reflects its connection to the Gorkha Regiment. The fuel tank and side panels feature a distinct crossed khukri symbol. Since the khukri is a traditional emblem of Gorkha soldiers, this design sets the special edition apart from the regular Classic 350. However, the company hasn't made any major changes to the bike's basic design.
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Royal Enfield Classic 350
It keeps the same round headlamp, classic fuel tank, spoke wheels, and the straight, comfortable riding posture. While its overall look is just like the Classic 350, the Gorkha Green colour and unique badges make it look more distinct and attractive.
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Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield has not made any major changes to the Gorkha Edition's engine. It has the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled J-series petrol engine. This engine produces around 20 BHP of power and 27 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. In terms of performance, the bike will feel just like the regular Classic 350.
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Royal Enfield Classic 350 2026
The company has also added some essential features to this special edition. The bike comes with an assist and slipper clutch. This makes changing gears easier and helps with handling during downshifts. This feature can be a game-changer for both city rides and long tours. The bike also has a Type-C USB fast charging port, so you can charge devices like your smartphone while riding. This is especially useful for riders who go on long-distance trips.
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Royal Enfield has priced the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the bike have already started. The on-road price will be different in each state, as it includes RTO charges, insurance, and other fees.
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