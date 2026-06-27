Tata Sierra EV: Range, Battery, All Key Details Leaked Before Launch!
The Tata Sierra EV is all set to launch on June 30, but key details about its battery, range, and top features have already leaked online. Here's a quick look at everything we know so far.
Tata Sierra EV Teaser
Tata Sierra Price
Leaked reports suggest the base 'Pure' variant will have a 65kWh battery, just like the one in the Tata Harrier EV. This version will be a Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and is expected to deliver around 238bhp power and 315Nm of torque, giving a range of about 538 km on a single charge.
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Tata Sierra Variant
Tata Sierra Features
Tata Sierra Safety Features
Tata is not compromising on safety with the Sierra EV. It will come loaded with multiple airbags and Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). We'll have to wait until the official launch on June 30 for the final word on pricing and all variant details.
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