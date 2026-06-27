3 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Tata Sierra Variant

The higher-end models will reportedly come with a bigger 75kWh battery and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. This setup, also from the Harrier EV, will churn out a massive 313bhp power and 540Nm torque, pushing the range up to 622 km. Since the Sierra EV is lighter, its performance could be even better.