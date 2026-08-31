Rajkummar Rao's Mumbai home is filled with details that tell a story. From a Buddha statue he reportedly brought from Thailand to a dramatic spiral staircase and peaceful puja area, here's a look inside his Juhu triplex

Rajkummar Rao may spend his working life playing some of Bollywood's most memorable characters, but when the cameras are switched off, the actor returns to a home that feels deeply personal.

As Rajkummar turns 42 on August 31, his Mumbai residence is once again drawing attention for its striking interiors and thoughtful details. The actor reportedly lives in a luxurious triplex in Juhu with his wife, actor Patralekhaa, and their family.

The home is not just about expensive interiors or a premium Mumbai address. It is filled with artwork, quiet corners, meaningful objects and spaces designed for everyday life. Spread across three floors, Rajkummar's residence brings together luxury, comfort and a sense of calm.

A Rs 44 Crore Juhu Triplex With A Show-Stopping Spiral Staircase

Rajkummar Rao reportedly bought the luxurious triplex in Juhu in 2022 for around Rs 44 crore. The property was previously owned by actor Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar's co-star in the 2021 film Roohi.

According to reports, the residence is spread across the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building and covers around 3,456 square feet. The property also reportedly comes with six parking spaces. But what immediately makes the home stand out is the dramatic spiral staircase connecting the different levels.

The staircase is more than just a functional part of the house. It acts as one of the home's biggest design statements, adding character to the modern interiors.

Each floor has its own purpose. One part of the triplex is designed for entertaining guests and holding professional meetings, while the more private areas give Rajkummar a space to relax, read scripts and spend time away from work.

The interiors feature a carefully balanced mix of contemporary design and timeless elements. Artistic doors, rich textures and sophisticated colours ensure that the house feels stylish without appearing overly extravagant.

An Art-Filled Living Room And A Buddha Statue With A Personal Story

The living room gives one of the clearest glimpses into the couple's love for art and interesting design.

Wooden flooring adds warmth to the space, while plush seating makes the room feel comfortable and inviting. Large artworks bring drama to the walls, with traditional Indian pieces sitting alongside more contemporary and experimental designs. The use of blue walls and white sofas creates a striking contrast, giving the living space a distinctive identity.

Another corner of the home has been transformed into a cosy reading space beside large windows. Filled with natural light, cushions and personal décor, it offers the kind of quiet corner that feels perfect for reading or simply taking a break. However, one of the most interesting objects in Rajkummar's home is a stone Buddha statue placed in the balcony area.

According to reports, the actor discovered the statue by the roadside while travelling in Thailand. Bringing it back to India was reportedly not an easy process, but Rajkummar felt it belonged in his home because of the calm and peaceful energy it brought to the space.

The balcony itself offers impressive views of Mumbai's skyline. Surrounded by potted plants and greenery, it creates a peaceful contrast to the fast-paced city outside.

A Stylish Dining Space, Serene Bedroom, Private Gym And Puja Area

Beyond the artistic living spaces, the rest of Rajkummar Rao's home is designed around comfort and everyday living.

The dining area follows a modern design language, with wooden and grey tones giving the space a clean and elegant look. Contemporary artwork adds personality, while a high table and bar stools bring a casual, modern touch.

The bedroom takes a more relaxed approach. Soft blue tones, elegant wallpaper and neutral flooring create a calm atmosphere, while classic furniture gives the room a timeless feel. White pillars and traditional bedside lamps add character without overwhelming the space.

Fitness also appears to be an important part of life inside the residence. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa reportedly have a private gym equipped with weights and other workout equipment, allowing them to exercise from the comfort of their home. The couple also has a dedicated puja area, adding a spiritual and peaceful corner to the otherwise contemporary residence.

From the dramatic spiral staircase to the Buddha statue with its own story, Rajkummar Rao's Juhu triplex feels far more personal than a typical celebrity home.

It has the luxury one would expect from a prime Mumbai property, but it also has spaces meant for quieter moments - reading a script, working out, spending time with family or simply sitting among plants and taking in the view.