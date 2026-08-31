Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt note as his son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, turned 20. The actor shared a picture with his son, calling him a 'carbon copy'. Gautam also received a warm birthday wish from his aunt, Shilpa Shirodkar.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam Ghattamaneni turned 20 on Monday. The 'Okkadu' star penned a sweet note on Instagram for the birthday boy. "Happy 20 GG!! As you step into this new chapter, may you always chase your dreams with courage and kindness..... Proud of you today and every day.... @gautamghattamaneni," Mahesh Babu's message read. He also shared a picture of him walking with his son. Gautam is literally a carbon copy of his dad.

Gautam also received an adorable birthday shout-out from his "massi" and actress Shilpa Shirodkar. "Happy birthday to my wonderful man, my favourite child! I am so proud of the handsome, remarkable man you've grown into. I can't wait to watch you shine in this world. Never forget that I'll always be your biggest cheerleader. Love you so much, rockstar! @gautamghattamaneni," she posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit (@shilpashirodkar73)

Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot in 2004. They are also proud parents of daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

On the work front

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in 'Varanasi', alongside Priyanka Chopra. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. 'Varanasi', which is described as an ambitious project spanning multiple timelines and continents, features music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. (ANI)