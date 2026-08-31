Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Photos From Pregnancy Days of Gym Workout (PHOTOS)
Samantha recently scored a big hit with her film 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. Now, she's enjoying her pregnancy and sharing adorable baby bump photos with her fans. Her latest pictures are going viral online
15
Image Credit : instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha recently made a huge comeback with her movie 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. The film rocked the box office, collecting around 100 crores. After a three-year break, fans were excited to see her back, but she surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
New Photos
Samantha shared new photos from her pregnancy diaries. She posted pictures of herself working out in the gym with her baby bump, and also some casual selfies from home. The photos are now going viral, with fans sending her good wishes.
35
Image Credit : instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Baby Names
One fan suggested 'Samaira' for a girl and 'Samraj' for a boy. Samantha had a witty comeback, replying, 'Samraj... we are very excited about the name, that's our job, you don't have to break your head over it'. Her reaction is now the talk of the town!
45
Image Credit : instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Personal Challenges
It's a known fact that Samantha loves children. After facing many personal challenges, she is finally going to be a mother and is fully enjoying this phase. She is embracing the early joys of motherhood and also taking time out for vacations.
55
Image Credit : Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Naga Chaitanya
Samantha debuted with 'Ye Maaya Chesave' opposite Naga Chaitanya and became an overnight star. She later married him, but they separated after four years. After battling health issues and personal loss, she made a powerful comeback with the blockbuster 'Maa Inti Bangaram'.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos