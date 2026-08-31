Gaurav Khanna may be back in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 race after an injury forced him to abort an elimination stunt. A new promo hints at his surprising comeback.

Gaurav Khanna appears to have received a second chance on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. A new promo for the upcoming episode has sparked speculation about the actor’s return to the competition.

In the preview, Gaurav can be seen re-entering the show and taking on a challenging height-based stunt. His appearance has left fans wondering whether his journey, which seemed to have ended after his elimination, is actually continuing.

How Did Gaurav Get Eliminated?

Gaurav’s elimination came after he was unable to complete a difficult stunt due to an injury. The task required contestants to jump from a narrow bridge onto a rotating platform while collecting and placing flags of different colours.

With both bridges positioned high above the water, contestants had to maintain their balance while completing the challenging task. Gaurav started confidently but eventually lost his balance and fell into the water.

During the stunt, he reportedly suffered a shoulder injury and had to abort the task. He subsequently lost the elimination challenge to Shagun and Rubina.

However, the latest promo has seemingly changed the situation, with Gaurav returning for another high-altitude stunt.

Shagun Sharma’s KKK 15 Journey Ends

Meanwhile, Shagun Sharma recently bid farewell to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after losing an elimination task against Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin.

Known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Shagun brought an entertaining and bubbly personality to the show. However, she struggled with several stunts and had aborted multiple tasks during her journey.

Gaurav’s apparent return has now added another twist to the competition, leaving viewers eager to discover whether he can turn his second chance into a successful comeback.