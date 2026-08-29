K Annamalai has criticised Yash’s Toxic over its portrayal of women and questioned its CBFC clearance. The comments come as the film continues its theatrical run after a strong opening.

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups is embroiled in yet another controversy after being criticized by ex-BJP leader K Annamalai for the way women have been portrayed in the film and the kind of influence that it might have on younger audiences.

Annamalai Criticizes Toxic

Speaking at a rally in Coimbatore, Annamalai pointed out his concerns regarding how women have been portrayed in the film and what kind of impact it may have on students. He has also pointed out how the film received theatrical release despite having such contents in spite of the stringent guidelines set forth by CBFC.

As toxic is being talked about because of the controversial content it contains, Annamalai feels stricter certification process needs to be followed for films like these.

Toxic Gets Adult Certification

Toxic has been awarded ‘A’ certification by CBFC, which means that it is a film meant for adult audiences only.

Toxic Registers Huge Dip in Box Office Collection on Second Day

Along with the controversy, there is a noticeable dip in the performance of the film at the box office. The film made ₹101.10 crore net collection in India on Day 1. But on Day 2, the movie registered an estimated net collection of ₹37.65 crore, thus showing a dip of around 62.8% over its first day collection figure. Its net two-day collection in India stands at approximately ₹138.75 crore.

Even with the dip witnessed on Day 2, Toxic has gone beyond ₹182 crore net in India in its first three days at the box office. Now, the weekend showings will be pivotal to establish whether Yash's latest movie can make a comeback.

About Toxic

A Geetu Mohandas film, Toxic features Yash in a dual role along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in the cast of the movie. The film hit the theaters on 26th August across multiple Indian languages.

However, the film is now undergoing its theatrical run following varied responses from audiences about its commercial success and controversial contents.