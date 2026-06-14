Throwback: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about feeling very fortunate that she has a husband like Naga Chaitanya. The duo is now divorced and are also married to different people. Keep scrolling to know more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya broke millions of hearts when they announced their separation. The duo was one of the most loved couples and made everyone go WOW with their crackling chemistry. Now, they have gone their separate ways and are allegedly not in touch with one another. They are also married to different people.

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When Samantha Spoke About ‘Ex-Husband’ Naga Chaitanya

However, taking a walk down memory lane, here's remembering when Samantha said that she was fortunate to have a husband like Naga Chaitanya. Yes, you read that right. During the promotions of Mahanati, Samantha went on to say how she almost became like Savatri. Yes, as per a report in ETimes, she said, "I would have also gone through the same experience faced by Savitri. But, I realised it and came out of it. I knew that our relationship wouldn't end well. I consider myself to be fortunate that I have got a husband like Naga Chaitanya."

About Their Divorce

The duo who got married in a lavish ceremony in 2017, announced their divorce on social media. Sharing a common note on Instagram, the ex-couple wrote, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Their Current Love Life

Naga Chaitanya is currently married to Sobhita Dhulipala. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has tied the knot with acclaimed filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.