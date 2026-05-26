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Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Working With Husband Raj Nidimoru: 'He Has Never Irritated Me..'
Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram trailer is out, featuring high-octane action and drama. At the launch event, she also grabbed attention by speaking for the first time about her husband Raj Nidimoru, drawing strong media and fan interest.
The trailer for Maa Inti Bangaram is here
Samantha comments on her husband Raj Nidimoru
Samantha comments on the movie Maa Inti Bangaram
Samantha addressed the audience, saying, 'I hope everyone liked the 'Maa Inti Bangaram' trailer. Thanks to every fan who came here for us.' She praised her team, adding, 'Nandini and Raj are perfect in every way. I've never had a reason to argue with them.' She described the film as a complete family entertainer with action, drama, and comedy, promising that the movie, releasing on June 19, will make her fans proud.
Also Read: Viral Video: Ranveer Singh Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid FWICE Row, Avoids Cameras [WATCH]
How is the Maa Inti Bangaram trailer?
Whether a hero or a housewife, if the dialogue is right, anyone will have to bow down
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