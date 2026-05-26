5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Whether a hero or a housewife, if the dialogue is right, anyone will have to bow down

The trailer is full of powerful moments. Samantha's retort, 'Do you even know who I am?' is grabbing attention. In another scene, she complains to her husband, 'They grilled me with questions as if I were a thief!' She then delivers a killer line: 'I have one thing in me, I will protect my family even if it costs me my life.' The action that follows is intense, topped with the mass dialogue, 'Whether it's a hero or a housewife, a powerful dialogue will scare anyone.' Looks like Samantha is all set to give her fans a massive treat!