An old interview of Twinkle Khanna is doing the rounds, where she gets real about growing up with superstar parents Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She reveals how she handled the crazy rumours about them.

An old interview of Twinkle Khanna is now going viral, and it’s a must-watch. In a chat with Jaaved Jaaferi on the show 'Yaadein B-Town Ki-Is Duniya Ke Sitare', she opened up about her parents, the legendary Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She shared that she could never really believe the stories printed about them in magazines. Why? Because the parents she saw at home were completely different people. Let's get into what she said.

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What Twinkle Khanna said about her parents

During the show, Jaaved Jaaferi asked her if growing up amidst constant rumours about her parents affected her. Twinkle said that being the daughter of two huge stars meant she was always in the limelight, but the gossip never really got to her. She explained that she learned to tell the difference between public perception and reality very early on. The image of her parents in magazines was totally different from who they were at home. She recalled, “The people I read about in magazines and the people who were actually my parents were two completely different individuals. I couldn't recognise the people I was reading about.”

Twinkle Khanna shared the reality about her parents

Twinkle went on to say in the interview, "I knew from the start that a lot of it was just made-up stuff." Because she knew the real story, the rumours and gossip didn't bother her. "If I didn't know them personally and someone told me these things, maybe it would have affected me. But I knew what they were really like," she added. Talking about her childhood, she said that even though she was the daughter of two of Hindi cinema's biggest stars, her life was pretty normal. She remembered how Rajesh Khanna, despite his packed schedule, always tried to make time for his daughters. "Dad would come home late, but he would always come and check on us," she shared.

Twinkle Khanna on the pros and cons of a film family

During the conversation, Twinkle also spoke about the pressures and perks of being from a famous film family. She said it's a bit of both—a burden and an opportunity. "If I didn't have this background, I probably wouldn't have gotten the chance," she admitted. But she also stressed that surviving in the industry is all about your own talent. "You might get one film because of who you are. But after that, if you want to stick around, you have to struggle." As we know, Twinkle followed in her family's footsteps and tried her hand at acting. However, she couldn't achieve the same level of stardom as her parents. After marrying Akshay Kumar, she stepped away from films. Today, she's a successful film producer, an author, and also runs an interior designing business.