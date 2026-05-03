Akshay Kumar celebrated World Laughter Day with a video of his comedy roles, drawing a witty comment from wife Twinkle Khanna. The actor's new film 'Bhooth Bangla' is out, and he is now shooting his next with Vidya Balan in Kerala.

In a bid to mark World Laughter Day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has taken a nostalgic trip, revisiting his epic comic moments from his popular films like 'Welcome', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Bhagam Bhag', and others. Akshay shared a video montage of the film scenes, offering a subtle nod to his journey across the comedy genre. https://www.instagram.com/p/DX3QV5Kh0ZB/

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"Kisi ne bataya aaj World Laughter Day hai. Maine socha ho jaye! Hanste rahiye, hansaate rahiye," the actor wrote in the caption. The video left fans amused, with many celebrating Akshay Kumar's comedy hits and performances. His wife, Twinkle Khanna, also commented on the post, leaving a hilarious comment in her witty style. "May you laugh and make people laugh, all the way to the bank and then hand me the cheque book," Twinkle wrote.

One of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is known for his impeccable comic timing and natural flair for humour. Some of his standout roles in films like 'Hera Pheri', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Welcome', Housefull', 'Khatta Meetha', 'Singh is Kinng', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', and 'Bhagam Bhag' have cemented his position as the king of comedy in Indian cinema.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' recently opened in theatres. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

He has Anees Bazmi's next project with Vidya Balan. In a recent post, Akshay shared a video of himself boarding a flight with Vidya Balan, suggesting that they have headed off to Keralam for their next film together. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXd_gYxDxLs/

"Next stop: God's own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmi's next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues," he wrote.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have worked together in notable films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Heyy Babyy', and 'Mission Mangal'. Further details about their next film are yet to be unveiled. (ANI)