Twinkle Khanna Reveals Youthful Secrets Post Menopause at Age 52; Read On
Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna, is 52. She recently shared some of her secrets on Instagram, revealing what she does to look young even at 52. In the post, Twinkle also shared her experiences with menopause
17
Image Credit : instagram
Twinkle Khanna
Known for her candid opinions, actress-turned-author Twinkle often discusses women's issues. In her recent post, she openly talked about health, wellness, and relationships.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : instagram
On Life After 52
According to Twinkle, 'To look good at 52 without makeup, you just need good afternoon sun. But menopause isn't so kind. I felt like a phone with a bad charger for a long time.'
37
Image Credit : instagram
Aging Gracefully
Twinkle added she feels better now, not by 'aging gracefully,' but through weight training, supplements, and finding joy in reading and writing. She also plays mahjong with friends.
47
Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @Twinkle Khanna
Supplements
Twinkle shared her menopause supplements, urging followers to consult a doctor first. She takes CoQ10, NAD, Omega-3, Lion's Mane, Iron, D3+K2, Collagen, and Magnesium Glycinate.
57
Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @Twinkle Khanna
HRT Therapy
Twinkle asked followers if they've tried any of these supplements and what worked. She mentioned that Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and lifestyle changes helped her.
67
Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @Twinkle Khanna
25th Wedding Anniversary
Recently, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. They said the best part of their relationship is encouraging each other to move forward.
77
Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @Twinkle Khanna
Video
Twinkle posted a paragliding video. Akshay asks if she'll jump. She says, 'It's because of you.' When it's his turn, he laughs, 'The pressure's on me, my wife did it.'
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos