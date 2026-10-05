Acharya Pramod Krishnam Vs Asaduddin Owaisi: 'He Wants Sharia Law in India?' | Politics

Acharya Pramod Krishnam has launched a sharp attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, alleging that Owaisi’s political agenda could push for Sharia law in India. Krishnam also compared Owaisi’s politics with the Muslim League and questioned his approach to democracy and the Constitution. The remarks come as Owaisi steps up political activity in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. These are Krishnam’s allegations and not an established fact about Owaisi’s intentions. 0:00 – Acharya Pramod Krishnam Targets Asaduddin Owaisi 2:00 – Krishnam Makes Sharia Law Allegation Against Owaisi 3:30 – Owaisi’s UP Political Push Ahead Of 2027 Polls