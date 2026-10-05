Avinash Mishra Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15! ₹20 Lakh & Car | Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry Lose

Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, defeating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the grand finale. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the finale featured high-octane stunts that tested the contestants’ courage, speed and mental strength. Avinash takes home the coveted trophy, ₹20 lakh prize money, a car and a Europe trip. 0:00 — Avinash Mishra Is The New Khatron Champion 1:30 — Three-Way Battle For The KKK 15 Trophy 3:30 — Final Stunt Decides Avinash's Victory