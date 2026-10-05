Avinash Mishra Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15! ₹20 Lakh & Car | Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry Lose

Avinash Mishra Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15! ₹20 Lakh & Car
Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, defeating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the grand finale. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the finale featured high-octane stunts that tested the contestants’ courage, speed and mental strength. Avinash takes home the coveted trophy, ₹20 lakh prize money, a car and a Europe trip. 0:00 — Avinash Mishra Is The New Khatron Champion 1:30 — Three-Way Battle For The KKK 15 Trophy 3:30 — Final Stunt Decides Avinash's Victory
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