Salman Khan Schools Qazi Touqeer Over Kanika Mann ‘Lollipop’ Comment | Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan takes Qazi Touqeer to task during Weekend Ka Vaar over his controversial ‘lollipop’ comment aimed at Kanika Mann. Salman questions Qazi’s repeated defence of the remark and says he kept going 'like a stuck record.' Kanika also opens up about her fallout with Qazi as the controversy sparks a heated Bigg Boss 20 showdown. 0:00 – Salman Questions Qazi Over ‘Lollipop’ Comment 2:00 – Kanika Mann Opens Up About Her Fallout With Qazi 3:00 – Qazi Faces Salman’s Questions Over His Apology