Spain Flood Crisis | Barcelona | 2 Dead After Torrential Rain Batters Catalonia | World News

Spain Flood Crisis
Massive floods have battered Barcelona and parts of Catalonia after torrential rain triggered widespread flooding, river surges and major travel disruptions. Two people have died and one remains missing, while emergency teams carry out rescues across affected areas. Roads, rail services and schools have also been disrupted as authorities continue assessing the damage.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
04:19
Now Playing
03:30
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
03:02
Now Playing
11:02
Now Playing