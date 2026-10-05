Kerala School Sports Meet Row: ABVP Protest, Demands Samsudheen's Resignation
ABVP workers staged a protest outside the Education Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding the resignation of Kerala Education Minister N. Samsudheen over alleged lapses during the State School Sports Meet. Police detained and removed protesters who entered the Directorate office. The protest follows concerns over safety arrangements and the reported roof collapse at the sports venue. 00:00 — ABVP Erupts In Protest In Thiruvananthapuram 02:00 — Samsudheen’s Resignation Demanded Over Sports Meet Row 04:00 — Police Detain Protesters At Education Directorate
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