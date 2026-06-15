Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli has apologised after an old clip featuring a controversial rape joke from his 2024 show resurfaced online, sparking criticism. The comedian addressed the backlash, admitting the need for greater sensitivity while handling serious topics.

Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli has landed in controversy after an old clip from his 2024 show Love & Latex resurfaced online. The video featured a joke about rape, which triggered criticism from several social media users over the handling of such a sensitive topic in comedy.

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The controversy gained fresh attention amid the ongoing debate around comedian Pranit More’s ₹370 biryani row. Facing backlash, Madhur responded to the criticism and apologised, saying he understands that certain subjects require more sensitivity and responsibility.

Old Comedy Clip Resurfaces Online

The viral clip was reportedly from a performance Madhur did nearly two years ago. The comedian explained that he had removed the particular joke shortly after performing it after realising it was inappropriate. He said comedy can address challenging subjects, but creators must also consider the impact of their words.

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Madhur Clarifies Instagram Deactivation Reports

After some reports claimed that Madhur had deleted his Instagram account following the controversy, the comedian clarified that the account was actually deactivated around six months ago and was unrelated to the resurfaced video.

Comedian Expresses Regret Over Joke

Madhur shared an apology on his YouTube channel, acknowledging that the joke caused hurt among viewers. He said he was “genuinely sorry” and accepted that some topics require better judgement, adding that he would be more thoughtful while approaching sensitive issues in future performances.