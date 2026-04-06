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Zakir Khan on Dhurandhar 2: Comedian Roasts Bollywood’s Double Standards Called Jealous
Comedian Zakir Khan criticised Bollywood's reaction to Aditya Dhar's triumph with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His clever commentary came when the picture was having a great run at the box office.
Zakir Khan on Dhurandhar 2
During the Screen Awards 2026, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan mocked Bollywood's reaction to the triumph of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Hosting the occasion, Khan used his platform to mock the film industry, implying their "fake love" for the film's enormous success.
Zakir Khan on Dhurandhar 2
He said how many people in the business have publicly praised Dhurandhar 2, sending congratulations notes and posting on social media. However, he claims there is an underlying jealousy for the Aditya Dhar-directed film.
Zakir Khan on Dhurandhar 2
During his hosting stint, Khan said, "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal dein, kitni hi Stories daal dein, kitne hi interview mein aap bol dein my favourite film, magar sach toh yeh hai ki Dhurandhar se sabki jalti toh hai (No matter how many congratulatory posts you put up, no matter how many Stories you share, no matter how often you say in interviews that it's your favourite film - the truth is, everyone is jealous of Dhurandhar)." His clever remark elicited laughs from the audience.
Zakir Khan on Dhurandhar 2
To add to the hilarity, he said, "Bomb film mein footein Lyari mein, par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein (Bombs may have gone off in Lyari, but the smoke is rising all the way from Bandra to Juhu)," which elicited shouts and laughter at the occasion.
Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has garnered extraordinary economic success. The film has earned over Rs 1,000 crore nett locally and more over Rs 1,600 crore gross globally. It has been running successfully in cinemas for 18 days, shattering various Bollywood box office records.
Zakir Khan on Dhurandhar 2
The film's remarkable run and box-office results have set new industry benchmarks, and viewers are still flocking to theatres nationwide.
Zakir Khan's light-hearted roast captured the bustle and excitement around Dhurandhar 2, capturing the atmosphere of both industry professionals and fans.
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