To add to the hilarity, he said, "Bomb film mein footein Lyari mein, par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein (Bombs may have gone off in Lyari, but the smoke is rising all the way from Bandra to Juhu)," which elicited shouts and laughter at the occasion.

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has garnered extraordinary economic success. The film has earned over Rs 1,000 crore nett locally and more over Rs 1,600 crore gross globally. It has been running successfully in cinemas for 18 days, shattering various Bollywood box office records.