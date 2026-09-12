A social media post has alleged that a staff member accompanying a child was treated differently during Suhana Khan’s birthday celebrations at Mannat years ago. The unverified claim has sparked an online debate over class and privilege.

A social media post has sparked an online debate after making claims about an alleged incident at Mannat during Suhana Khan’s birthday celebrations several years ago. According to the user who shared the post, classmates were invited to the celebration, while a staff member accompanying one of the children was allegedly treated differently. The post claims that the staff member was asked to stay separately from the other guests and was served food in disposable plates.

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The claims have since drawn attention online, with social media users discussing issues of class, privilege and the treatment of domestic and support staff in affluent and celebrity households. While some users criticised the alleged incident and questioned the differences in treatment, others urged caution against drawing conclusions from an unverified social media account.

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The post has also renewed wider conversations around social and economic differences within private spaces, particularly when high-profile families and celebrities are involved. However, there is currently no independent confirmation of the incident or the specific circumstances described in the post. Neither the authenticity of the social media claim nor the full context surrounding the alleged incident has been independently verified. The claims should therefore be treated as allegations rather than established facts.