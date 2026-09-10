Anvesh continued, 'What business do these rascals have in government schools? We shouldn't just blame them, but Mr. Nagarjuna who creates such people.' He added, 'Mr. Nagarjuna is only the host, not the owner. Still, he has a responsibility. He has two married children. Can't he tell these rascals what business they have in schools?'

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