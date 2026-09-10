Nagarjuna Controversy: YouTuber Calls Out Actor Over Bigg Boss School Campaign!
YouTuber Anvesh has lashed out at King Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10. Anvesh's sharp criticism of Nagarjuna is now kicking up a storm and looks set to become a major controversy.
Nagarjuna
Campaigning in schools
People outside the house always campaign hard to make their favourite contestants win. This season, the campaigning has taken a new turn. Apparently, some people are even visiting government schools and asking students to vote for their chosen contestants in Bigg Boss 10.
Anvesh's sharp criticism
World traveller Anvesh, from the YouTube channel 'Naa Anveshana', spoke about this issue. He fired some very sharp criticisms at Nagarjuna. Anvesh said, 'For the past few days, people who took part in the 'Agnipariksha' task are going to government schools. They are campaigning there, asking students to help them win Bigg Boss.'
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Is Nagarjuna not responsible?
Anvesh continued, 'What business do these rascals have in government schools? We shouldn't just blame them, but Mr. Nagarjuna who creates such people.' He added, 'Mr. Nagarjuna is only the host, not the owner. Still, he has a responsibility. He has two married children. Can't he tell these rascals what business they have in schools?'
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