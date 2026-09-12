World leaders at the BRICS Summit were served a curated vegetarian menu of Indian regional delicacies, including Khandvi Mille-Feuille, Khumb Galouti, Paneer Lababdar, and Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi, showcasing India's diverse culinary heritage.

A Culinary Showcase for World Leaders

The menu for the BRICS Leaders’ Dinner brings together a curated selection of Indian regional delicacies, offering world leaders a taste of India’s diverse culinary traditions. The vegetarian menu begins with Khandvi Mille-Feuille, a steamed gram-flour roll tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves, and Khumb Galouti, tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs served with mint pearls and sheermal.

The main course features Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik made with Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus, Carrot Bean Poriyal with South Indian spices and coconut, Thakkali Belle Saaru, millet pulao, beetroot raita and assorted Indian breads.

The dinner concludes with desserts including Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi and Shahtoot Phirni, a slow-cooked milk-and-rice pudding topped with mulberries and gold leaf.

The 18th BRICS Summit Context

The menu reflects India’s rich regional culinary heritage, bringing together flavours from the Himalayas, South India and Old Delhi for the BRICS leaders’ dinner. The 18th BRICS Summit is being held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS: A Global Economic Powerhouse

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Collectively, its members account for around 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP and 26 per cent of global trade. (ANI)