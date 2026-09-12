Vantara clarifies Madhuri the elephant was moved to Jamnagar by court order. Following an HPC ruling permitting her return to Kolhapur under strict conditions, Vantara will fully comply and continue to oversee her veterinary care and welfare.

Madhuri, known and loved in Kolhapur as Mahadevi, came to Vantara in Jamnagar on 30 July 2025 in compliance with the directions of the High-Powered Committee (HPC), which were upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. Vantara did not seek her custody. It received her and cared for her because it was directed to do so.

We fully understand the deep sentiments surrounding Madhuri in Kolhapur. Following discussions with the Government of Maharashtra, its officers, stakeholders and members of the community, Vantara stated on 06 August 2025 that it respected those sentiments and would abide by the directions of the competent authorities, as per the press release.

HPC Permits Madhuri's Return to Kolhapur

The Supreme Court subsequently directed the parties to place their claims before the HPC. After hearing the parties, calling for reports and inspecting the facility at Nandani, the HPC, on 09 September 2026, passed a reasoned order permitting Madhuri to return to Kolhapur, subject to strict conditions. These include that she shall not be used for processions or any other purpose, that she receive round-the-clock care and that she undergo a medical examination every fortnight.

Vantara's Continued Commitment to Madhuri's Welfare

Vantara respects the authority of the HPC and will comply fully with its directions. Our position on Madhuri has always been guided by veterinary science and her welfare. Her condition has been stabilised through sustained veterinary care, but her chronic conditions have not disappeared. She continues to require appropriate care, supportive management and regular veterinary monitoring.

Our responsibility does not end with her return to Kolhapur. Vantara has worked to support her transition by helping ensure that appropriate living conditions, veterinary infrastructure, medical equipment, medicines and other necessities are in place. Vantara’s veterinarians will visit Madhuri in Kolhapur every fortnight to conduct her medical examination and submit their reports to the competent authorities, as directed by the HPC. This is about continuity of care and safeguarding her welfare, wherever she is housed.

Upgrades to Nandani Facility

Vantara has also worked on the enclosure and facility at Nandani to which Madhuri is now returning. Within the infrastructure available, the best possible arrangements have been put in place for her. Further improvements to the infrastructure could not be made at this stage owing to town planning constraints, as a road passing through the land of the Trust has limited the land available for development. Once Madhuri has settled in, Vantara will remain available to the Math for the upgradation of the facility. Vantara will equally assist in such upgradation if directed to do so by the courts or the competent authorities, as per the press release.

Vantara believes that genuine animal welfare requires facts, veterinary science, responsible care, respect for due process and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding life forever.

Acknowledgements and Gratitude

Vantara is grateful to the Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court and the HPC for their directions. We thank the Governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat and their officers for their support. We are equally thankful to the Math and the people of Kolhapur for their concern for Madhuri. We also acknowledge PETA India’s role in bringing Madhuri’s condition before the HPC and value our long association in the cause of animal welfare.

Madhuri’s wellbeing remains Vantara’s first concern. Our commitment to her health, welfare and dignity does not depend on where she lives. We wish her good health and a long, safe and happy life. (ANI)