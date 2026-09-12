Looking for something new to stream this weekend? From gritty crime thrillers and political dramas to dark comedies, supernatural mysteries and action-packed series, these 8 shows across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Apple TV are worth checking out.

1. Ghamasaan (ZEE5)

Set in the rugged world of Bundelkhand, Ghamasaan follows Aditya (Pratik Gandhi), an STF officer tasked with tracking down feared dacoit Maharaj (Arshad Warsi). What starts as a conventional manhunt gradually leads Aditya into a much larger web of crime, politics and corruption. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series combines political intrigue with a gritty crime narrative.

2. Stolen Heartbeats (Netflix)

Anabel is left in a coma following a brutal attack, with little information about what actually happened to her. Her unlikely ally is Rafael, a nurse who possesses an extraordinary ability to communicate with the dead. Using this supernatural gift, Rafael attempts to uncover what happened to Anabel and identify those responsible.

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3. The Revolutionaries (Prime Video)

Set during India’s freedom struggle, The Revolutionaries follows four young revolutionaries who reject conventional methods of resistance. Inspired by real historical events, the series explores their decision to take up armed resistance against British rule across Bengal and Punjab. The cast includes Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf and Gurfateh Pirzada.

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4. Prince of Mollywood (JioHotstar)

Firoz dreams of building a career in Malayalam cinema, but his ambitions clash with the expectations of his wealthy father. Despite his family’s opposition, the young man remains determined to pursue his passion for filmmaking. The series follows his struggles as he attempts to find his place in the film industry while dealing with family tensions.

5. Last Seen (Apple TV)

Ian Ridley once worked as a detective but now has a quieter life as an emergency dispatcher. Everything changes when his daughter suddenly disappears. Determined to find her, Ian begins digging into the mystery himself, forcing him to confront painful parts of his past and reconnect with a family that has grown apart.

6. Go Team! (Netflix)

What was supposed to be a routine corporate team-building trip quickly turns chaotic in this Spanish dark comedy. Employees from a struggling cheese company are sent to a remote village, only to discover that mass layoffs could be on the way. With everyone worried about their jobs, workplace rivalries, office politics and survival instincts take centre stage.

7. The Paper Season 2 (JioHotstar)

The second season of The Paper returns to the newsroom, where editor-in-chief Ned Sampson and reporter Mare Pritti find themselves caught up in a secret romance. As their personal lives become complicated, the newspaper’s struggling staff continues searching for ways to keep the publication alive.

8. Fauda Season 5 (Netflix)

Doron returns for another dangerous mission after discovering that his former teammate Eli has gone rogue while targeting a Hamas operative. His attempt to intervene takes him to Marseille, where the situation soon develops into a high-stakes undercover operation involving an international threat. Lior Raz reprises his role as Doron in the latest chapter of the Israeli action thriller.